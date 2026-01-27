Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CZFS opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $69.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

In other news, CEO Randall E. Black acquired 478 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $25,859.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,103.30. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 516 shares of company stock valued at $27,903. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $301,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 67.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 3,225.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

(NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:CZFS) is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.

Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.

