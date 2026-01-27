Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $1.5828 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.68%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,978 shares in the company, valued at $613,340.58. This trade represents a 20.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,007.13. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 870,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WY. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Featured Articles

