Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences FY2025 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.29) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 657.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 268,281 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 171.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,192 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 2,608,696 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,358,772 shares in the company, valued at $422,251,756. This trade represents a 16.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

