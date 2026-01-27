Brokerages Set InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Target Price at $31.60

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

