Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for SSRM FY2025 Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Scotiabank increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $31.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSRM

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver?based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high?quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver?gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.