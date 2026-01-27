Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for SSRM FY2025 Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Scotiabank increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 6.46%.
Shares of SSRM stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver?based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high?quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.
The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver?gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.
