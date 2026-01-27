Brokers Set Expectations for WisdomTree Q1 Earnings

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.10%.The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.08. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,607.76. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 998,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,004.38. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,320 shares of company stock valued at $507,713. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,654 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in WisdomTree by 463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 1,396,569 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,649,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 1,306,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Further Reading

