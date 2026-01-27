Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.99 million for the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.33%.
New Gold Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$17.12 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.62. The company has a market cap of C$13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
