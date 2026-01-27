Waste Management (WM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $6.3911 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $230.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,466,000 after purchasing an additional 660,776 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 247.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 868,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 618,792 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,262,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,380,000 after acquiring an additional 364,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,534,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.19.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

