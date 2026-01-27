Amphenol (APH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $6.1920 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.
NYSE APH opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.
In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 698,076 shares of company stock worth $99,081,306 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.
Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.
