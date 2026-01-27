Brokers Set Expectations for BSET Q1 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.