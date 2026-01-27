Scotiabank Weighs in on Savaria’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$224.77 million during the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.56. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$25.93.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

