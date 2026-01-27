Q2 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Cut by Zacks Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC
Range Resources Price Performance
Shares of RRC opened at $36.71 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,851,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $935,425,000 after purchasing an additional 799,574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,817,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,291,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,075,000 after acquiring an additional 608,274 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 7,161,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 230.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Range Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.
The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Range Resources
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.