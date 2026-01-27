Q2 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Cut by Zacks Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of RRC opened at $36.71 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,851,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $935,425,000 after purchasing an additional 799,574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,817,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,291,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,075,000 after acquiring an additional 608,274 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 7,161,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 230.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

