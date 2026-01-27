Research Analysts Set Expectations for OXM FY2026 Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the textile maker will earn $2.21 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.03. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -836.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at $797,540.08. The trade was a 28.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 61.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Further Reading

