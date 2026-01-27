What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for HOFT Q1 Earnings?

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

HOFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hooker Furnishings presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Report on Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Hooker Furnishings Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 22.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company’s operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.