Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $7.15

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.1458.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 16,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 303.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,811,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 1,362,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 27.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 1,327,745 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 91.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 934,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 3,168.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 862,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 836,593 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

Featured Stories

