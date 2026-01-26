Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 25.5% – Time to Buy?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,644,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,335,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of C$207.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

