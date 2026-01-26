Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.30 and last traded at $196.18, with a volume of 33599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.66.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,998,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,161,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,025,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,956,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.