Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Up 31.1% – Time to Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. Approximately 117,437,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 112,449,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Up 44.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tertiary Minerals news, insider Patrick Cheetham acquired 19,157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, with a total value of £957,850. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.