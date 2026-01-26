Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 294,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 237,990 shares.The stock last traded at $12.4750 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Daikin Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,253.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall?mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.