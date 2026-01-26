Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.1040. Approximately 580,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,174,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $5,955,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 475,533 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $6,896,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

