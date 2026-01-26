e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.60 and last traded at $88.1240. Approximately 595,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,716,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

