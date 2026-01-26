Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,271,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 216,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 40.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.62.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

