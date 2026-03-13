Q1 Earnings Estimate for ATRenew Issued By Zacks Research

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ATRenew in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATRenew’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ATRenew’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATRenew Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:RERE opened at $5.61 on Friday. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.75 million. ATRenew had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ATRenew by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 10,014.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

ATRenew News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ATRenew this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 FY2025 beat — ATRenew reported $0.12 EPS vs. $0.07 consensus and revenue of $893.9M vs. $887.8M est., a beat that supports earnings momentum and likely underpins buying interest. Press Release Slide Deck

Q4 FY2025 beat — ATRenew reported $0.12 EPS vs. $0.07 consensus and revenue of $893.9M vs. $887.8M est., a beat that supports earnings momentum and likely underpins buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — ATRenew announced a $0.10 per-share dividend (record date Apr 6, payable Apr 24), which can attract income-focused investors and provide near-term support for the share price.

Dividend declared — ATRenew announced a $0.10 per-share dividend (record date Apr 6, payable Apr 24), which can attract income-focused investors and provide near-term support for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / presentation context — management highlighted robust revenue growth but noted rising costs in the quarter; read the earnings-call coverage and transcript for detail on margin drivers and capex/operational comments. Yahoo Article Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call / presentation context — management highlighted robust revenue growth but noted rising costs in the quarter; read the earnings-call coverage and transcript for detail on margin drivers and capex/operational comments. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance note — filings indicate the company “updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance,” but a specific EPS figure was not provided in the entry; investors should watch for any formal guidance detail or management commentary that could alter near-term expectations.

Q1 2026 guidance note — filings indicate the company “updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance,” but a specific EPS figure was not provided in the entry; investors should watch for any formal guidance detail or management commentary that could alter near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered near-term outlook — analyst B. Lantier’s model now shows negative EPS for each quarter across 2026–2027 and a FY2027 EPS of ($0.22), versus the current consensus of $0.09. That projection implies a material downgrade to profitability expectations and could pressure the stock if others echo the view or if management cannot demonstrate margin recovery.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

See Also

