HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TARA Earnings

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 910,285 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,834,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 695,652 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 102,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 472,315 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Protara Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Protara Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised multiple 2026 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1?($0.34), Q2?($0.37), Q3?($0.39), Q4?($0.41)) and boosted its FY2026 view to ($1.49) from ($1.73), signaling a modestly improved near?term outlook. MarketBeat: TARA

Lifesci Capital raised multiple 2026 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1?($0.34), Q2?($0.37), Q3?($0.39), Q4?($0.41)) and boosted its FY2026 view to ($1.49) from ($1.73), signaling a modestly improved near?term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on TARA, which supports upside expectations if clinical/operational milestones are met even as their model was revised. MarketBeat: TARA

HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on TARA, which supports upside expectations if clinical/operational milestones are met even as their model was revised. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered several near?term and long?range EPS estimates — cutting Q1–Q4 2026 forecasts (e.g., Q1 to ($0.39), Q2 to ($0.40), Q3 to ($0.41), Q4 to ($0.42)) and reducing FY2026 to ($1.61) from ($1.37) and FY2027–FY2029/FY2028 expectations as well — indicating a weaker revenue/profit trajectory in their model and adding downside pressure. MarketBeat: TARA

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.