HC Wainwright Has Negative View of Opus Genetics Q1 Earnings

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Opus Genetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

IRD has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Opus Genetics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:IRD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.45. Opus Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

In other Opus Genetics news, Director Cam Gallagher bought 83,000 shares of Opus Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,510. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. BIOS Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Opus Genetics by 270.1% in the second quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,025,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Opus Genetics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Opus Genetics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 427,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

BTIG raised its price target to $12 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling renewed upward investor expectations.

Chardan raised its price target to $11 (Buy) and Wedbush raised its target to $10 (Outperform), both implying double‑digit upside vs. the current trading level.

Nyxol Phase‑3 trial activity is approaching a data readout, creating a near‑term clinical catalyst that could move the stock if results are favorable.

H.C. Wainwright publicly reiterated a Buy rating even as it adjusted forecasts, which supports investor conviction but highlights divergent analyst views.

H.C. Wainwright publicly reiterated a Buy rating even as it adjusted forecasts, which supports investor conviction but highlights divergent analyst views. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near?term EPS estimates sharply (Q1–Q4 2026 now modeled at about ($0.16) per quarter and FY2026 to ($0.64) from prior forecasts), pushing out the timeline to profitability for several years — a key reason for today’s downward pressure.

Lifesci Capital also trimmed Q1/Q2 and FY2026 EPS estimates (while retaining a "Strong‑Buy"), lowering FY2026 expectations and reinforcing the weaker near‑term earnings outlook.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

