Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNN. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mine from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Denison Mine Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mine

Shares of Denison Mine stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Denison Mine has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mine by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Denison Mine by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mine by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company’s core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison’s flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

