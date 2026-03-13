Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Merus Labs International Stock Performance

Merus Labs International has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.76.

About Merus Labs International

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin. Elantan are tablets or capsules that belong to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Isoket belongs to a group of medicines called organic nitrates. Deponit belongs to a group of medicines called nitrates.

