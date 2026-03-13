Invesco Ltd. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,274,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock worth $24,517,724 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

