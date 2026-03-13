Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Rating Lowered to Hold at New Street Research

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orange Stock Down 0.3%

About Orange

Shares of ORANY stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Orange has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

