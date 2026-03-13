Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the period. Aehr Test Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,920,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,897,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.22. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $420,219.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 456,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,509.58. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $578,764.80. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

