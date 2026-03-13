Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Insider Sells $159,865.80 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Oklo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Oklo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.