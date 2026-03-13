Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Insider Sells $159,865.80 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Oklo Price Performance
OKLO opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Oklo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo and Centrus are exploring a joint venture to produce low?enriched uranium for small modular reactors in Pike County — a move that could vertically integrate fuel supply, reduce deployment risk and support Oklo’s reactor roll?out if approved. Nuclear fuels partnership explored for Pike County operations
- Positive Sentiment: Market momentum has ticked up after the JV discussion and broader geopolitical headlines, boosting short?term investor interest and sentiment metrics. Oklo Momentum Climbs On Joint Venture With Centrus Energy, US Plans For Iran Nuclear Stockpiles
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo’s balance sheet and strategic partnerships are highlighted as strengths — roughly $922M in cash/short?term investments, low cash burn, and upside tied to reactor production and a notable Meta power agreement — giving the company runway to develop projects despite being pre?revenue. Oklo Q4 Earnings Preview: Fairly Valued, Earnings Still Far Out
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price?target moves (including upgraded targets from some brokers) support constructive sentiment around Oklo’s longer?term valuation if it can execute on builds and PPAs. MarketBeat: Oklo company and analyst coverage summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces note strong SMR demand potential (including for AI data?center power), but these are thematic and don’t change Oklo’s near?term revenue runway. Better Nuclear Energy Stock: Oklo vs. Nuscale Power
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader comparisons with other energy technology names highlight long?term growth potential but don’t affect Oklo’s current pre?revenue profile. Better Energy Stock: Plug Power vs. Oklo Inc.
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (William Carroll Murphy Goodwin) sold 2,820 shares recently; while not large versus institutional ownership, insider selling can weigh on short?term sentiment. Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin Sells 2,820 Shares
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
