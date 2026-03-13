Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WPM opened at $145.95 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 289,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 and full?year 2025 results beat expectations — Company posted $1.22 EPS for the quarter (vs. ~\$0.91 estimate) and record annual revenue, earnings and operating cash flow; management highlighted strong contributions from key assets and production outperformance. Record Annual Results

Q4 and full?year 2025 results beat expectations — Company posted $1.22 EPS for the quarter (vs. ~\$0.91 estimate) and record annual revenue, earnings and operating cash flow; management highlighted strong contributions from key assets and production outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board declared first quarterly 2026 dividend of US$0.195 per share, an 18% increase versus prior quarter, reinforcing cash-flow strength and shareholder returns. Dividend Declaration

Dividend increase — Board declared first quarterly 2026 dividend of US$0.195 per share, an 18% increase versus prior quarter, reinforcing cash-flow strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and upward revisions — Scotiabank raised FY2025 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY25 to $2.93, FY26 to $4.21) and maintains an Outperform rating with a $175 target, signaling confidence in earnings trajectory; RBC reiterated a Buy rating. (Analyst notes cited in recent market coverage.)

Analyst support and upward revisions — Scotiabank raised FY2025 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY25 to $2.93, FY26 to $4.21) and maintains an Outperform rating with a $175 target, signaling confidence in earnings trajectory; RBC reiterated a Buy rating. (Analyst notes cited in recent market coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Sustainability & production catalysts — Company awarded $1M to Cetos Water for wastewater?recycling tech and is positioned for silver production growth, items that can reduce operating risk and support longer?term free cash flow. Sustainability Article

Sustainability & production catalysts — Company awarded $1M to Cetos Water for wastewater?recycling tech and is positioned for silver production growth, items that can reduce operating risk and support longer?term free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups provide context but no new guidance — Coverage from Zacks and others reiterates that headline metrics beat estimates and examines key ratios and drivers; helpful for modeling but not a catalyst by itself. Zacks Coverage

Analyst and media writeups provide context but no new guidance — Coverage from Zacks and others reiterates that headline metrics beat estimates and examines key ratios and drivers; helpful for modeling but not a catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading lower today — Despite strong fundamentals and analyst support, the stock is down in the session, likely reflecting short?term profit taking, metal price movements or rotation away from defensives/precious?metals exposure.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.