HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for VTVT Earnings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, vTv Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0%

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting vTv Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting vTv Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near?term estimates and reiterated a Buy rating with a $47 price target — upgrades include Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 raised to ($1.03) from ($1.28)) and an improved FY2027 estimate. This suggests the analyst sees stronger near?term performance or clearer visibility into the business. HC Wainwright analyst note (summary)

HC Wainwright raised several near?term estimates and reiterated a Buy rating with a $47 price target — upgrades include Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 raised to ($1.03) from ($1.28)) and an improved FY2027 estimate. This suggests the analyst sees stronger near?term performance or clearer visibility into the business. Neutral Sentiment: vTv is expected to announce upcoming earnings (projected release/announcement date reported), and the company recently issued its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results with a corporate update — these events can add volatility but are information?driven rather than directionally decisive until details are parsed. Projected Earnings Announcement 4Q & FY2025 Results and Corporate Update

vTv is expected to announce upcoming earnings (projected release/announcement date reported), and the company recently issued its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results with a corporate update — these events can add volatility but are information?driven rather than directionally decisive until details are parsed. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered long?term EPS forecasts — FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 estimates were cut (e.g., FY2030 moved to ($3.25) from ($1.67); FY2029 to ($3.21) from ($2.25)). Those deeper long?range cuts signal increased skepticism about sustainable profitability or longer?term growth, which can weigh on valuation and investor sentiment despite near?term upgrades. HC Wainwright analyst note (summary)

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.