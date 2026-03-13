Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for OLED Earnings

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.35 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.8%

Universal Display stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Universal Display by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Universal Display News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Numerai GP LLC increased its OLED position in Q4, buying ~71,257 shares (?$9.24M) and leaving a larger quarter?end holding — an institutional purchase that can signal conviction or provide buying support. OLED Stock Down 35% This Past Year, but One Fund Invested $9 Million More Anyway

Numerai GP LLC increased its OLED position in Q4, buying ~71,257 shares (?$9.24M) and leaving a larger quarter?end holding — an institutional purchase that can signal conviction or provide buying support. Neutral Sentiment: Separate filings coverage notes other semiconductor institutional activity (Skyworks example) — relevant as sector context but not specific to OLED’s fundamentals. This $9 Million Institutional Buy Targeted a Semiconductor Stock Down 19% Over the Past Year

Separate filings coverage notes other semiconductor institutional activity (Skyworks example) — relevant as sector context but not specific to OLED’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts for OLED (notably trimming FY2026 from $5.28 to $4.86 and lowering several 2026–2027 quarter estimates). Zacks kept a “Hold” rating — the downward revisions signal weaker near?term growth expectations and are the primary driver of selling pressure. MarketBeat OLED page (Zacks coverage)

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

