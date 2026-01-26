Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 16,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,473. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Matthew J. Debord sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $194,864.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $213,807. This trade represents a 47.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael John Stoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,389.60. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 20,325.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 610.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 230.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timberland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

