iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.3140, with a volume of 643162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,064,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,107,000 after buying an additional 1,943,287 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,001,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 344,491 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 682,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,477.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 545,231 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.