Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 599159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Blackrock Silver Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$583.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.75.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

