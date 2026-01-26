First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.96 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 5444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $1.109 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
