First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.96 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 5444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $1.109 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

