iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.9250, with a volume of 114644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.