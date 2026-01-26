iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.9250, with a volume of 114644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,084,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,883,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 2,397,747 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $40,132,000. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $21,269,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

