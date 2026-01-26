Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.2650, with a volume of 2377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $992.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

