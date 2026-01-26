Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.7375 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 23573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $670.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,546,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,998,000 after acquiring an additional 779,446 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 190,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 507,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 495,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 84,913 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

