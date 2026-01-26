SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $79.3850, with a volume of 3872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.