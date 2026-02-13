Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,865 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 29,609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:GTEK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.27.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

