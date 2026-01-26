SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.7250, with a volume of 49649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 297,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

