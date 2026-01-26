Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLA. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

OLA stock traded up C$1.08 on Monday, reaching C$26.34. 848,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.63 and a beta of 0.29. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$8.34 and a one year high of C$27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of C$382.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$528,300.00. Also, insider Paul Schmidt sold 2,552 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$44,506.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at C$140,950.08. This represents a 24.00% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 77,828 shares of company stock worth $1,376,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

