Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.
SKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company’s primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.
