Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGD
Snowline Gold Trading Up 3.0%
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp. in February 2021. Snowline Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.