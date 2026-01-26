Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGD

Snowline Gold Trading Up 3.0%

About Snowline Gold

Shares of CVE SGD traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.93. 334,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,067. Snowline Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.32.

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp. in February 2021. Snowline Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.