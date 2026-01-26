Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.71.

HBM traded up C$0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,643. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.28.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

