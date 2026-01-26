Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$12.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Vitalhub Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TSE:VHI traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.77. 450,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,277. The stock has a market cap of C$551.02 million, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.80. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$8.25 and a 12-month high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of C$32.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.2296467 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vitalhub

In other Vitalhub news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 148,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,345,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,735. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Anthony Pius Shen bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$50,488.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,488.10. This represents a ? increase in their position. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

