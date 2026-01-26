Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 25,486.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 897,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 894,057 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,831,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

